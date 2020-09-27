Bhopal: Police raid K2 Club; goon Zubeir, 3 aides arrested

BHOPAL: The police raided K2 Club and lounge at about 1 am on Sunday where notorious goon Zubeir Maulana was holding a birthday party in violation of lockdown norms. The police received information that few people inside the club were enjoying a party despite lockdown in force and were also carrying sharp edged weapons.

According to police, Maulana and his aides were enjoying the party in K2 club and lounge when teams of police crime branch and Chunabhatti police station reached there and carried out a raid.

However, prime accused Maulana fled from the back door as the police team arrived. He was finally arrested on Sunday evening. Other criminals present at the party also gave the cops, a slip. Police teams fanned out in the area to arrest the accused but he remained at the large.