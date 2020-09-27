Bhopal: Police raid K2 Club; goon Zubeir, 3 aides arrested

BHOPAL: The police raided K2 Club and lounge at about 1 am on Sunday where notorious goon Zubeir Maulana was holding a birthday party in violation of lockdown norms. The police received information that few people inside the club were enjoying a party despite lockdown in force and were also carrying sharp edged weapons.
According to police, Maulana and his aides were enjoying the party in K2 club and lounge when teams of police crime branch and Chunabhatti police station reached there and carried out a raid.
However, prime accused Maulana fled from the back door as the police team arrived. He was finally arrested on Sunday evening. Other criminals present at the party also gave the cops, a slip. Police teams fanned out in the area to arrest the accused but he remained at the large.
Police arrested three of his aides including Wasit Ali, Mohammad Zaid, Dainsh Beg and Rehman Khan on Sunday morning. They were hiding at Valmi campus at Kaliasot dam. Police also found knives with them and all of the accused have been booked under Arms Act and for violation of lockdown.
Police have also informed the excise department and the district administration about the club that organised the party following which administration cancelled licence of the bar. The police have registered a case against lounge owner Vivek Shivhare and manager Kailash Lodhi. Attempts are on to identify others involved in the crime using CCTV footages.
When contacted, Chunabhatti police station house officer Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Maulana is on the run and his aides have been arrested.
