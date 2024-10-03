 Bhopal: Police Pull Up Socks, Drones To Keep Eye On Garba Venues
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Police Pull Up Socks, Drones To Keep Eye On Garba Venues

Bhopal: Police Pull Up Socks, Drones To Keep Eye On Garba Venues

As garba dances end late at night, the senior police officials are taking a cautious approach for women’s safety.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 12:31 AM IST
article-image
Representation Image | PapaZero

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the harrowing month of September, which saw a sudden rise in sex crimes against women and girls, the city police have pulled up their socks to maintain law and order and ensure women’s safety.

The city will come alive at night during nine-day Navratri festival of which garba dance are a part. As garba dances end late at night, the senior police officials are taking a cautious approach for women’s safety.

The senior police officials said more than 1,500 police personnel would be deployed near 30 locations in the city, where garba dance functions are to be held. The women police officials will lead the drive. Besides, night patrol will continue till garba venues wrap up their programme.

Read Also
MP Updates: 30 Crates Of Beer Seized From Pickup Vehicle In Dhar; Kalika Mata Navratri Fair To Begin...
article-image

Police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra told Free Press that surveillance at garba venues would be ensured with the help of drones. He added that all the organisations hosting the dance functions have been directed to install CCTV cameras at their venues.

FPJ Shorts
Thane: Kalwa Police Book Private School Administration And Food Suppliers After 38 Students Suffer Food Poisoning
Thane: Kalwa Police Book Private School Administration And Food Suppliers After 38 Students Suffer Food Poisoning
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Concludes ‘Swachata Hi Seva’ Fortnight With Grand Cleanliness Festival On Gandhi Jayanti
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Concludes ‘Swachata Hi Seva’ Fortnight With Grand Cleanliness Festival On Gandhi Jayanti
Chhattisgarh: Raipur Police Arrest 7 Members Of Online Fraud Gang, Bust Racket; Recover ₹70 Lakh
Chhattisgarh: Raipur Police Arrest 7 Members Of Online Fraud Gang, Bust Racket; Recover ₹70 Lakh
Thane: 50-Year-Old Woman Killed In Road Accident By Reckless Truck On Bhiwandi-Kalyan Road, Driver Arrested
Thane: 50-Year-Old Woman Killed In Road Accident By Reckless Truck On Bhiwandi-Kalyan Road, Driver Arrested
Read Also
Bhopal: Schools Guest Teachers Stage Protest For Regularisation; Police Declare Protest Illegal
article-image

Women needing help to be dropped home

Additional police commissioner Awadhesh Goswami said women facing problem in reaching home after garba functions end would be helped. They can easily spot the police patrol vehicles near their venues. “In case of need, women participants will be dropped home by the police,” he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: You Excel In Sports, We Will Take Care Of You; Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Medalist...

MP: You Excel In Sports, We Will Take Care Of You; Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Medalist...

MP Updates: Three Girls Drown During Sanja Mata Immersion; Class 6 Student Hangs Self To Death At...

MP Updates: Three Girls Drown During Sanja Mata Immersion; Class 6 Student Hangs Self To Death At...

MP Updates: Health Officials Begin To Collect Data Of People Above 70 Years; Leopard Found Dead In...

MP Updates: Health Officials Begin To Collect Data Of People Above 70 Years; Leopard Found Dead In...

MP: Motorcycle Theft Gang Busted, 3 Held In Chhatarpur

MP: Motorcycle Theft Gang Busted, 3 Held In Chhatarpur

Bhopal Updates: Man Elopes With Woman, Angry Kin Attack Former’s Mother, Held; Truck Ploughs Into...

Bhopal Updates: Man Elopes With Woman, Angry Kin Attack Former’s Mother, Held; Truck Ploughs Into...