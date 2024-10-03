Bhopal: Police Pull Up Socks, Drones To Keep Eye On Garba Venues

Representation Image | PapaZero

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the harrowing month of September, which saw a sudden rise in sex crimes against women and girls, the city police have pulled up their socks to maintain law and order and ensure women’s safety.

The city will come alive at night during nine-day Navratri festival of which garba dance are a part. As garba dances end late at night, the senior police officials are taking a cautious approach for women’s safety.

The senior police officials said more than 1,500 police personnel would be deployed near 30 locations in the city, where garba dance functions are to be held. The women police officials will lead the drive. Besides, night patrol will continue till garba venues wrap up their programme.

Police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra told Free Press that surveillance at garba venues would be ensured with the help of drones. He added that all the organisations hosting the dance functions have been directed to install CCTV cameras at their venues.

Women needing help to be dropped home

Additional police commissioner Awadhesh Goswami said women facing problem in reaching home after garba functions end would be helped. They can easily spot the police patrol vehicles near their venues. “In case of need, women participants will be dropped home by the police,” he added.