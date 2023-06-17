Bhopal: Police Overlook Rampant Loot Incidents In Bagsewaniya, Hanumanganj

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Local policing seems to have gone up in smoke in several localities, which has led to a surge in loot cases. In the past one month, six cases of robbery at public places have come to light in Bagsewaniya and Hanumanganj where practice is rampant. There have been few arrests though.

Senior police officials said four incidents of robbery at public spaces in Bagsewaniya and two from Hanumanganj were reported in last one month, and the accused were nabbed in three of them.

Here is another instance. On the intervening night of June 13 and 14, the son of retired additional superintendent of police Indrajeet Ahirwar was robbed of Rs 10,000 and gold ornaments by four bike-borne men when he visited Bagsewaniya to purchase medicines. The cops caught the accused and sent them to jail.

The police, however, have no clues wherein a beautician was robbed of Rs 1.5 lakh on May 23, 2023. In a recent incident, anti-social elements entered a moving bus in Hanumanganj and assaulted the bus driver and left after snatching over Rs 1,000 possessed by him. When cops were questioned about the unsolved cases, they said that many accused use stolen motorcycles to commit crimes, which makes it difficult to trace them.

Commissioner of police Harinarayanachari Mishra said TIs of all the police stations of the city would be instructed to expedite patrolling in the city, especially at night, to prevent such incidents.