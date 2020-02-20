Bhopal: Police Officers hit the stage with dance, skit

BHOPAL: The ‘Butter Chicken with Rasgulla’ play was organised in which DGP VK Singh played the character of a groom, her wife was the bride and DG Sushovan Banerjee was father of the bride.
Big fun cultural programme was organised at Officers Mess, in which plays, couple dance and skits were displayed. The Barat procession was taken out in which the ADG DC Sagar and DGP VK Singh posed as a groom. The bride reached the Mandap riding on scoter.
The SP Ujjain Sachin Atulkar presented ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ dance along with other officers. In a couple dance along with many, Special DG Aruna Mohan Rao and retired IAS Mohan Rao made the performance.
The Jabalpur region also presented the play.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)