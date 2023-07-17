Bhopal: Police Ministerial Staff Demand Salary According To Norms

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police ministerial (clerical) staff have demanded salary according to norms and have posted message to this effect on social media account of DGP, home minister and chief minister.

The ministerial staff is involved in clerical job in police department. Thought they get salary of constable, they wear uniform of assistant sub inspector (ASI) and their designation is known as ASI (M).

The state police department has 4,500 ASIs (M) and sub inspectors (M) who are posted at PHQ, range and zonal offices besides offices of SPs, ASPs and DSPs.

The ASI(M) and sub inspectors (M) do not get salary according to their ranks whereas the other same rank officers like photographer, QD, finger print, radio, SAF, dog squad, horse squad, band get the salary according to their ranks. Importantly, they perform same duty performed by other police personnel.

In 2007, it was decided that all police personnel who wear uniform will get salary accordingly. Since then, all are getting the salary accordingly except ASIs (M) and sub inspectors (M). In 2012, the home department approved the salary for the two posts. The department gave the financial approval and also stated that the arrears would be given in three instalments. But nothing happened.

The home department has given the letter to PHQ in this regard. First letter was issued in January 2022 and the second on May 24, 2023. Though two months have passed, PHQ has not replied. Now, the personnel have started sending messages to the DGP, home minister and CM on their social media accounts. Few personnel claimed that their accounts had been locked for ‘unknown’ reasons. The two ranks are demanding the pay scale of Rs 2,800 and Rs 3,600 from the government.

