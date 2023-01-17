Bhopal: Police headquarters issues orders to record every complaint at police stations

Police headquarters building in Bhopal. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police headquarters has issued orders to the district unit heads to prepare record related to the complaints coming to police stations and issue receipts to complainants, said officials here on Tuesday.

State information commission has written a letter to PHQ in December last year. The letter asked to ensure that complaints are registered. For several years, the police staff posted at police stations are not giving receipts to complainants.

Sources informed that police avoid accepting complaints and if they take it, they do not give receipts.

The crime investigation department has issued orders to all the SPs, police commissioners of Bhopal and Indore to prepare a diary of complaints received at police stations. All the complaints coming to the police stations will be registered under Sections 154 and 155 of Cr PC. The record will be maintained for which responsibility of officers will be fixed. The PHQ has asked SPs to sensitise the monitoring officers like ASP, CSP, SDOP and other police officials about the orders.

