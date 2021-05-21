Bhopal: Police gave honey-trap CD, claims former CM Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: MPCC president Kamal Nath has invited trouble for himself by letting the honey-trap racket genie out of the bottle. At a press conference on Friday, Nath said the police had brought the CD to him. The police had shown him the CD and given it to him, Nath added.
According to Nath, he had received the CD since he was the chief minister then, and that was the original one. Some people, including a few journalists, have the CD, he said, adding that he did not want to fall into CD politics. He said that the state should not be known to others for such incidents.
He also demanded a probe by a retired judge into the allegations against Umar Singhar in connection with Sonia Bhardwaj's suicide case. He said his opinion should be taken before appointing the head of the probe team.
Nath's statement enraged the BJP. The partyís state unit president, VD Sharma, said that, in the entire affair, the role of the SIT officer who had given the CD was not above board. According to Sharma, it is against the oath of secrecy taken by the chief minister and against the judiciary. Nath must make it clear against whom he plans to use the CD, Sharma said.
At a meeting with the party legislators on Thursday, Nath said that he had the CD. The honey-trap case cropped up in August 2019 when Nath was the chief minister. The female accused in the case are in jail. According to reports, a few politicians and bureaucrats are involved in the case. Nath has let the genie out of the bottle by saying that the honey-trap case CD is with him.
