Bhopal: Police gave honey-trap CD, claims former CM Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: MPCC president Kamal Nath has invited trouble for himself by letting the honey-trap racket genie out of the bottle. At a press conference on Friday, Nath said the police had brought the CD to him. The police had shown him the CD and given it to him, Nath added.

According to Nath, he had received the CD since he was the chief minister then, and that was the original one. Some people, including a few journalists, have the CD, he said, adding that he did not want to fall into CD politics. He said that the state should not be known to others for such incidents.

He also demanded a probe by a retired judge into the allegations against Umar Singhar in connection with Sonia Bhardwaj's suicide case. He said his opinion should be taken before appointing the head of the probe team.