Bhopal: Police foil man’s bid to sell neighbour’s daughter to repay loan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man’s bid to sell 12-year-old daughter of their neighbour to repay loan turned futile for the police alacrity in rescuing the kidnapped girl.

The man had kidnapped the minor girl to sell her to repay their loans, said Berasia police on Thursday. The man and his friend had brutally tortured the girl and gave her electric shocks to keep her mum.

Police station in-charge Girish Tripathi told Free Press that a missing complaint of the child was filed by her father on Wednesday around 6.30 pm.

The man told police that after leaving the girl home, her mother had left for the tailor's house. The girl, however, followed her mother, which the latter was unaware of. As the girl was silently following her mother at a distance, their neighbour Narmada Ahirwar intercepted the child and pulled her into his house. He called his friend Rajkumar and they both bundled the child into a gunny bag and took Rajkumar’s house.

Ahirwar then returned home. Soon the news of the child going missing spread in the area and people gathered looking for the girl. Police too swung into action and acting on a tip-off they searched Ahirwar’s house, but did not find any trace of the girl. However, when the police mounted pressure on him, he confessed to have kidnapped the girl. Police reached Rajkumar house around 5 am and rescued the girl. The child was in bad shape. “She was given electric shock and was beaten brutally, her face and lips were swollen because of the beating,” he added.

Narmada had taken loans from many people and he had also not given the rent of the house in which he was living. He was planning to repay his loans from the money he would get from selling the child. The police have registered the case under Section 363,365, 370-4, 307 and PCSO Act and arrested both the accused. The court has sent the dup on one day police remand.