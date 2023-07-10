Bhopal: Police Constable Recruitment Scam 4-Yr RI To Candidate, Paper Solver

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Judge (CBI) in Gwalior convicted impersonator Balram Yadav and candidate Akhilesh Kumar in a case related to impersonation in Police Constable Recruitment Exam-2012 conducted by Vyapam. The court sentenced them to four years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs13,100 each.

The CBI had registered the case on August 5, 2015. Earlier, it was registered at Bhind Dehat police station against Akhilesh, constable of Police Line in Bhind, on the charges of impersonation in examination held on September 30, 2012.

It was alleged that that a police inquiry was conducted by CSP, Bhind, during which signatures, handwriting and thumb impressions on OMR sheet and RASA attendance sheet, used by candidate Akhilesh Kumar, did not match with specimen signatures, thumb impressions and handwriting of constable.

Earlier, the local police had filed two charge-sheets against the accused. During CBI investigation, it was revealed that a middleman arranged for a solver Balram Yadav who charged Rs 70,000 from beneficiary Akhilesh Kumar through another middleman.

The CBI filed a supplementary charge sheet against four accused including candidate, impersonator, solver and middleman at the special court in Gwalior. The trial court found candidate, impersonator (exam paper solver) guilty and convicted them. Two middlemen were acquitted by the court.

