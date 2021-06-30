Bhopal: Police constable posted in chief minister security shoots self with service revolver

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A police constable posted in chief minister’s security allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver, police sources said on Wednesday.

The police constable Ajay Pal Singh lived in a rented accommodation in Patel Nagar situated on station road under Mangalwara police station area.

Police said Singh who was a constable in 10 Battalion in Vidisha and posted in CM’s security did not reach chief minister’s office on scheduled time. His colleagues and seniors tried to call on his mobile number but it was unreachable.

Later, two constables were sent to Singh’s house. The constable was found lying in a pool of blood. They, then, informed police.

Bhopal deputy inspector general of police Irshad Wali said nothing has been recovered from the spot that can help police to figure out the exact reason behind the extreme step he took. “A case has been registered and investigation is on. The family members of the deceased have been informed and they will reach here soon,” he said.

He further said that Singh was alone at home as his family members had gone to native place in Vidisha district five days back.

“No suicide note was recovered from spot. The exact reason that prompted him to commit suicide will be established only after his family members’ statements,” Wali told Free Press.