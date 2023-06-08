Bhopal: Police collecting data to keep 350 offenders under watchful eyes

Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal police have been roping in novel ideas for vigilance of criminals for quite some time now. Aiming towards the same, the city crime branch has come up with a new initiative to keep an eye on the activities of thieves, burglars and robbers in check. Crime branch officials told Free Press that as many as 350 law offenders engaged in such crimes in the city and their data is being compiled and uploaded on the “Operation Pavitra” application. The data and previous criminal record of these offenders will facilitate the police in identifying and keeping vigilance on their activities.

Officials maintained that once the data of all such offenders is uploaded on the application, the police stations concerned will be directed to keep a tab on their activities. A majority of such offenders - around 250- are released from the jails falling under the Zone-1 and Zone-3 of the city, who again indulged in criminal activities, said officials.

Sources in the crime branch told Free Press that 2022 has witnessed a surge in theft, burglaries and robberies. They said that ornament thefts are the most common in areas such as Ratibad, Bagsewaniya and Misrod, while thefts of electronic and domestic items are prevalent in Koh-e-fiza, Kolar and Hanumanganj.

Complete data on App in a month: DCP (crime)

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shrutkirti Somwanshi said that the data of all the property-related offenders will be available on the ‘Operation Pavitra’ application within a month.

70-point dossier

Elaborating on the details of the criminals to be uploaded on the app, the officials stated that upon their release from the jail, the offenders are being made to fill a dossier, which comprises 70 points such as their name, address, profession, relatives’ names, lawyer’s name and other significant details. The dossiers are then sent to the crime branch, which is currently engaged in uploading it on the application. With the dossier uploaded on the application, the activities of the criminals will easily be monitored.