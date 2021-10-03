e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 10:38 PM IST

Bhopal: Police band mesmerises audience at Boat Club

The band members played 15 Bollywood songs including romantic and patriotic on the instruments before the gathering for nearly an hour.
Staff Reporter
Police band present musical programme at Boat Club on Sunday. | FP

Bhopal: The police band mesmerised the audience at Boat Club while playing instruments on Sunday evening. The band members played 15 Bollywood songs including romantic and patriotic on the instruments before the gathering for nearly an hour.

The songs, ‘ye shaam mastani, Jai Ho, touba ye matwali chal, hasta hua nurani chehra' among others drew warm applause. The band members of 7th police battalion composed and arranged the songs.

