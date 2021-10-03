Bhopal: Police band mesmerises audience at Boat Club

Bhopal: The police band mesmerised the audience at Boat Club while playing instruments on Sunday evening. The band members played 15 Bollywood songs including romantic and patriotic on the instruments before the gathering for nearly an hour.

The songs, ‘ye shaam mastani, Jai Ho, touba ye matwali chal, hasta hua nurani chehra' among others drew warm applause. The band members of 7th police battalion composed and arranged the songs.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 10:38 PM IST