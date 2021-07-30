Bhopal: Poets recite literary work at ‘Rachna Path’

Bhopal: Poet Akhilesh Verma presented ‘Kaun Kehta hai, dhara per deshbhakton ki kami hai, dekhne wale ki aankhon mein, dhool kutchh jyada jami hai…’ under ‘Rachna Path,’ on Friday.

It was a part of the ongoing online series ‘Gamak,’ organised by Madhya Pradesh Culture Department in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Poet Devkrishna Vyas recited ‘Bharat Akhand Bane Shakti mein Prachand bane…’

The event began with ‘Shasya Shyamla Bharat Bhumi ka Vandan Sada Vijay Bolo…’ It was followed by ‘Pawan punyadhara ye mati shat-shat pranam,’ by Himanshu Bhavsar, ‘Na mere maan mein eshtjan aaye…,’ by Gaurav Sakshi, ‘Rashtra Yagya ki es bela…,’ by Dushyant Dixit, and ‘Aaj bada begana lage…,’ by Prathna Pundit.

Madhya Pradesh Sahitya Akademi organised the one hour online concert. It was streamed on the YouTube channel of the culture department-https://youtu.be/cwDXeB6P7w4 and https://youtu.be/bEe_ZZukdC8.