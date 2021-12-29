Bhopal: Poetry contest for school children under BLF

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Poetry competition for school children is being organised under Bhopal Literature &Art Festival (BLF) to promote young writers and poets.

The three-day festival will begin from January 14 at Bharat Bhawan, Bhopal. Director of the festival Raghav Chandra also said that winners will be invited to perform in the fest. Winners will also receive prizes in the valedictory ceremony of the fest.

Students can submit their poetry on topics like friendship, love and dreams in English or Hindi or both languages. Only one person will be rewarded with a prize. The contest is divided into two categories. Students of class 8 to 10 will take part under category 1 and students of class 11-12 under category 2.

All entries will be accepted on e-mail till January 7, 2022 by 10pm.

Participants have to download and register themselves on CUNSULT App using the links -

Android: https://bit.ly/3F48yOWand

iOS: https://apple.co/3kR3TIe

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 11:18 PM IST