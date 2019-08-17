Bhopal: PNB to hold pan India consultations from today

BHOPAL: Punjab National Bank (PNB) is organizing a two-day bottom up pan india consultative process from the branch level upward in form of meetings on August 17 and August 18.

This will cover regional level group consultations involving all branches within that particular region. It will involve discussions at the branch, regional level, SLBC, state level and the national level.

The consultations will cover themes like increasing digital payments, corporate governance in PSBs, credit for India’s MSME, use of technology in PSBs, retail lending, agricultural credit, export credit in India, need to establish financial grid taking forward PMUDY and enabling bank credit towards a $5 trillion economy.

Alignment of banking with national priorities; synchronization of banking with area specific issue and growth potential; role of PSBs as active partners in the indian growth story; generation of ideas for creating a roadmap for the future; comparative ranking based on performance, both within and across banks are expected results of the said meetings. Senior officials from Head Office are expected to visit various zones and regions and be part of the meetings.