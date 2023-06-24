Bhopal: PM’s Road Show To Be Impressive, Says BJP Chief

MP BJP president VD Sharma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state BJP unit has planned an impressive road show of Prime Minster Narendra Modi in Bhopal on June 27.

The Prime Minister will be in the state capital to flag off Vande Bharat train between Bhopal and Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur.

Interacting with media persons here on Saturday, state BJP president VD Sharma said large scale preparations had been made for the road show.

He said five Gaurav Yatras, which kick-started recently to highlight the martyrdom of Rani Durgawati and tribal pride, will end in Shahdol where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the programme.

During visit to Bhopal, PM will interact with 3,000 BJP booth workers from across the country. Along with this, PM’s interaction programme will be telecast at 10 lakh booths in the country.

Responding to a query on Kamal Nath’s posters put up in city on Friday, Sharma said Congress should think why it happened. “Surprisingly, Kamal Nath’s friend Digvijaya Singh and Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh have maintained silence on the issue,” he said.

He blamed Congress party for putting up CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s poster in retaliation to Kamal Nath’s poster. “They were pasted on walls of development and put aside on the roads, which have become synonym of development,” he added.

