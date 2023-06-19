Bhopal: PMO Turns Down Request Of BJP For PM’s Road Show

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP was planning an impressive road show of Prime Minister Narendra Moi during his visit to Bhopal on June 27 but Prime Minister Office (PMO) has turned down the request of state BJP due to PM’s busy schedule.

On June 27, PM will first go to Dhar and from there he will come to Bhopal to flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains vis Bhopal to Jabalpur and Bhopal to Indore. Later he will go to Shahdol. State BJP President VD Sharma had some days back said that PM will be requested for the road show in Bhopal as beneficiaries of different public welfare scheme wants to show their gratitude towards the PM.

It is learnt that State BJP unit tried to cut short the show route and gave the new route from New Market till MVM ground but PMO didn’t entertained the request.