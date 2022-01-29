Bhopal: PMAY not just campaign to build houses but to change lives of poor too

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Friday Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) was not just a campaign to build houses but to change the lives of the poor too.

This is a wonderful programme. The mission for the welfare of the poor continues to go on. Everyone has the right to live a better life and smile. I too will not rest until your life changes, said the CM.

He was speaking during a programme organised to transfer the first installment amount of Rs 875 crore to 3.50 lakh beneficiaries of the new houses sanctioned under PMAY (rural) with a single click.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of people of the state the CM said that every family of the state would be provided a pucca roof. The governmentís top priority was those who were the poorest.

ìWe are with these brothers and sisters till the houses are built. It is our endeavour that their house should be built within the given time limitî, said the CM.

He made an appeal to all the public representatives including all the MPs and ministerial colleagues that whenever they went on a tour in rural areas, they must necessarily obtain physical information about the housing scheme.

Chouhan also interacted virtually with various beneficiaries and gave housing approval letters to five beneficiaries as a symbol.

All the districts virtually participated in the programme.

CM said the installment money released under the scheme was for the houses. Therefore, the beneficiary should invest this money only in the house. Sarpanch, Sachiv, Rozgar Sahayak should ensure that the work of housing construction was completed within the time limit. Supervision and monitoring of schemes should be ensured in an effective manner.

He said the beneficiaries should not face any inconvenience in getting the construction material. The state government had so far provided housing to 35 lakh people. The dream of the house of the families who had been left now would also be fulfilled soon.

Chouhan warned officials that corruption and dilly dallying in the implementation of government schemes would not be tolerated.

Chouhan also interacted virtually with the beneficiaries regarding the change in their lives through the houses approved under the scheme.

In a conversation with Sumrati Bai Parte of Mandla district Chouhan said the beneficiaries should know how many installments and when they would get these. Necessary arrangements should be made to make this information available to the beneficiaries, said the CM to officials.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 01:20 AM IST