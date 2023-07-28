 Bhopal: PM Transfers Rs 1,680 Crore To Accounts Of 76 Lakh MP Farmers
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: PM Transfers Rs 1,680 Crore To Accounts Of 76 Lakh MP Farmers

Bhopal: PM Transfers Rs 1,680 Crore To Accounts Of 76 Lakh MP Farmers

CM virtually attends Kisan Sammelen chaired by PM.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 10:47 AM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi transferred more than Rs 1,680 crore to the accounts of over 76 lakh farmers of Madhya Pradesh during Kisan Sammelan held in Sikar, Rajasthan on Thursday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan virtually participated in the programme from Bhopal. On the occasion, PM released the 14th installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana in the accounts of farmers across the country.

He also dedicated 1. 25 lakh Kisan Samriddhi Kendras to the nation. Expressing gratitude to Modi, the Chief Minister said that the PM has given a gift to the Annadata by launching 1.25 lakh 'PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras' across the country, so that the farmer does not have to go elsewhere for fertiliser, seeds and agricultural machinery.

Information will be available from this centre about modern farming. With the introduction of the facility of 'Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC)', now it will be easier for the farmer sitting in any corner of the country to reach his produce to the market.  

Read Also
Indore: 'Arms Exhibition', 'Band Display' Held At Treasure Island
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: PM Transfers Rs 1,680 Crore To Accounts Of 76 Lakh MP Farmers

Bhopal: PM Transfers Rs 1,680 Crore To Accounts Of 76 Lakh MP Farmers

Around 61 K Children Went Missing In Last 5 Years: Oza

Around 61 K Children Went Missing In Last 5 Years: Oza

Bhopal: Gas Victims Raise Non-Availability Of  Medicines, Doctors Before BMHRC Director

Bhopal: Gas Victims Raise Non-Availability Of  Medicines, Doctors Before BMHRC Director

"Parties Who Used To Hate Each Other Are Now Coming Together Like A Family": Union Minister...

Bhopal: Listed Criminal Fires At Two Near Habibganj Police Station, Booked

Bhopal: Listed Criminal Fires At Two Near Habibganj Police Station, Booked