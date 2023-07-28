Bhopal: PM Transfers Rs 1,680 Crore To Accounts Of 76 Lakh MP Farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi transferred more than Rs 1,680 crore to the accounts of over 76 lakh farmers of Madhya Pradesh during Kisan Sammelan held in Sikar, Rajasthan on Thursday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan virtually participated in the programme from Bhopal. On the occasion, PM released the 14th installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana in the accounts of farmers across the country.

He also dedicated 1. 25 lakh Kisan Samriddhi Kendras to the nation. Expressing gratitude to Modi, the Chief Minister said that the PM has given a gift to the Annadata by launching 1.25 lakh 'PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras' across the country, so that the farmer does not have to go elsewhere for fertiliser, seeds and agricultural machinery.

Information will be available from this centre about modern farming. With the introduction of the facility of 'Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC)', now it will be easier for the farmer sitting in any corner of the country to reach his produce to the market.

