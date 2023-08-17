Bhopal: PM To Make Three Trips Before Implementation Of Model Code Of Conduct

Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to create an atmosphere in its favour before the election through a few trips of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the foundation-laying ceremony of Sant Ravidas temple in Sagar on August 12, the party is preparing for three more events to be addressed by the Prime Minister.

Before the implementation of the model code of conduct, the government is ready to inaugurate the 108-foot-tall idol of Adi Shankaracharya.

The plans are afoot to organise the event in the second week of the next month. Modi will unveil the statue.

Apart from that, Modi will perform the Bhoomipujan for the Ken-Betwa project.

The project will have an impact on UP as well as on MP. The government wants to launch the project before the implementation of the model code of conduct.

Modi’s third visit will be in Bhopal next month. The BJP is going to hold a Mahakumbh of party workers at Jamboori Maidan in the state capital on September 25. The Prime Minister will address the meeting.

The party is launching Janashirward Yatra from four different places, which will end in the presence of Modi in Bhopal.