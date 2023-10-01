Bhopal: PM To Lay Foundation Stone Of Projects Worth Rs 19K Cr In Gwalior Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gwalior in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Monday and lay the foundation stone for various development projects worth Rs 19,000 crores. BJP State president VD Sharma said on Sunday that Grih Pravesh of over 2.2 lakh houses built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (rural) will be initiated by the Prime Minister during his visit. The PM will also dedicate 1355 houses constructed under PMAY - Urban at a cost of around Rs 140 crores, he said.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Jal Jeevan Mission projects worth over Rs 1,530 crores in Gwalior and Sheopur districts. These projects will together benefit over 720 villages in the region.

The PM will lay the foundation stone of critical care units (having the capacity of 50 beds) in nine cities including Vidisha, Betul, Katni, Burhanpur, Narsinghpur, Damoh, Agar Malwa, Shahjehanpur, Gwalior.

He will also dedicate various projects inducing Indian Oil Corporation bottling plant in Malanpur (Gwalior), Atal Bihari Vajpayee Divyang Sports Training Centre at Gwalior, Ratlam Terminal, integrated Industrial Township Vikram Udyogpuri (Ujjain).Prime Minister will dedicate the academic building of IIT Indore and lay the foundation stone for the hostel and other buildings on the campus. Further, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Multi-Modal Logistics Park at Indore. In yet another initiative to boost connectivity across the country, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the Delhi-Vadodara Expressway, which has been developed at a cost of about Rs 11,895 crores. He will also lay foundation stone of six projects of National Highways (total length of 145 km.

The Prime Minister will visit Jabalpur on October 5 and lay the foundation stone for development works worth Rs 12,000 crores, said the BJP state chief. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for Veerangana Rani Durgawati Smarak aur Lok, Jal Jeevan Mission projects and will also inaugurate different infrastructure projects.