Bhopal: PM to launch Sickle Cell Eradication Mission, Ration Aapke Dwar scheme

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would launch a Sickle Cell Eradication Mission and a Ration Aapke Dwar scheme during his visit to the state capital on November 15.

The CM informed the officials of the state government about the same during his review meeting with officials at the secretariat on PM’s programme, as per the state government spokesperson.

All the divisional commissioners and district collectors virtually participated in the meeting. The CM said there were two contexts of mega convention to be organised on the Tribal Pride Day.

“First of all, it is being held on birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Birsa Munda. Apart from this, there is also a celebration on benefits received by the tribal brethren from the government schemes. It is a matter of pride for the state that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Mahasammelan”, Chouhan said. Programme to start from 12 noon

The state level programme will start from 12 noon. Programmes will be held in every tribal dominated gram panchayat of the state including Bhopal, where tribals will be connected to the main programme through TV sets and webcasts.

CM said all the women of tribal women self-help groups of the state, beneficiaries of government schemes, students, beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, beneficiaries of Kisan Samman Yojana, beneficiaries of Ladli Laxmi Yojana and people associated with such other schemes should be connected with the address of Prime Minister.

Chouhan said proper and safe transportation, food and accommodation should be ensured for people coming from different districts of the state. Control rooms should be established in each district along with control rooms at the state level and the control rooms should be in constant contact with respect to the movement of buses.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 02:11 AM IST