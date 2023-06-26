Bhopal: PM To Flag Off 5 Vande Bharat Trains on Tuesday

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off five Vande Bharat Express trains from Rani Kamalapati Railway station in Bhopal at 10.30 am on Tuesday.

Along with flagging off two Vande Bharat trains-- Bhopal- Indore and Bhopal- Jabalpur -- the PM will flag off virtually three more Vande Bharat trains-- Ranchi- Patna, Dharwad- Bengaluru and Goa (Madgaon)-Mumbai.

Goa, Bihar and Jharkhand will get Vande Bharat connectivity for the first time. The Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express will facilitate easy and fast travel between two important cities of the state and it will improve connectivity to religious and tourist places in the region.

The Bhopal Jabalpur Vande Bharat express train will connect Mahakaushal with the central region (Bhopal). The tourist places in the region will also get benefitted immensely.

PM would reach Rani Kamlapati railway station at 10 am

Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express will be the first Vande Bharat for Jharkhand and Bihar. Enhancing connectivity between Patna and Ranchi, the train will be a boon for tourists, students and businessmen.

Dharwad–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will connect important cities in Karnataka - Dharwad and Hubballi with State Capital Bengaluru. It will immensely benefit tourists, students, industrialists etc in the region.

Goa (Madgaon)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express will be Goa’s first Vande Bharat Express. It will run between Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Goa’s Madgaon station and help in boosting tourism in both Goa and Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, State BJP president VD Sharma said the PM would reach Rani Kamlapati railway station at 10 am to flag off Bhopal-Jabalpur and Bhopal–Indore Vande Bharat trains.

Later, he will reach Motilal Nehru Stadium at 10.45 am to participate in Mera Booth Sabse Majboot (my booth is strongest) programme. Here, he will interact with booth workers.

Besides, the Prime Minister will also digitally interact with 10 lakh booth workers of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies from Motilal Nehru Stadium. The 10 lakh booths include 64,100 booths of Madhya Pradesh.

“This is one of the biggest programmes of its kind organised by any political party,” Sharma said. In April, the PM had flagged off Vande Bharat train from Bhopal to Delhi. With two more trains to be launched, three Vande Bharat trains will run from Bhopal.