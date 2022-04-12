Bhopal: PM to felicitate Bhopal dist panchayat on April 24

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will felicitate Bhopal district panchayat at a programme on April 24 at gram panchayat Pali in Samba district of Jammu, according to Bhopal District Panchayat officials.

The programme will be organised on National Panchayati Raj Day under the Amrit Mahotsav. As per the official information district and village panchayats will be honored on the basis of the ranking of the work done in the panchayat and rural areas.

“Bhopal District Panchayat has given better results in every category for two consecutive years in the state. Special work has been done for cleanliness in Bhopal rural area and all Gram Panchayats have been declared clean. 100 percent vaccination has been done in rural areas of the district and along with this the Nal-Jal Yojana is being maintained by women's groups,” officials of Bhopal District Panchayat said.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 11:46 PM IST