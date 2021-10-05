Bhopal: PM to distribute docus among 1.71 lakh beneficiaries on Wednesday

Bhopal: Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi will distribute documents virtually with a single click among about 1.71 lakh beneficiaries of PM Swamitva Yojna from 3000 villages of Harda, Dindori and Sehore districts on October 6, as per farmers welfare minister Kamal Patel’s office.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit Harda on the day to attend the programme from there. The PM will also felicitate the nurses who have administered more than 6000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines and dedicate to all the public Anganwadi kendra having been equipped with solar energy. The ministers to be present in the programme include farmers welfare minister Kamal Patel, water resources minister Tulsi Silavat and transport minister Govind Singh Rajput, as per official information.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 01:38 AM IST