Bhopal: PM To Address BJP Karyakarta Mahakumbh Today

PM Modi | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP Karyakarta Mahakumbh at Jamboree ground here on Monday. The mega convention of BJP workers will mark the culmination of five Jan Ashirwad Yatras taken out by BJP. They were taken out from different places of state with an aim to reach out to masses, inform them about the state government’s achievements and thus get public support.

State BJP leadership has claimed that 10 lakh party workers would attend the party's convention, which will be one of the biggest programmes to be held in the run up to Assembly election. During the programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give guidance and mantra of success for upcoming Assembly election.

All the state-level senior leaders will be present at the programme, which is being held on the birth anniversary of one of Jan Sangh founders Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. This will be the second visit of PM in September. A week before, he had gone to Bina to lay the foundation stone of Petro Chemical Complex. As for the mega convention, BJP workers have come from across the state. Local BJP workers have made lodging arrangements for them.

According to the BJP, PM’s visit will boost the morale of party workers who will work harder for victory in Assembly elections.

BJP women leaders to felicitate Modi for Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam

Women leaders of BJP will felicitate PM for bringing Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. After the culmination of the programme, the PM will leave Bhopal at 1 pm.

A few schools declare holiday

A few private schools have declared holiday on Monday to avoid the traffic snarls owing to BJP workers’ Mahakumbh.

BHEL Carmel Higher Secondary School, Ratanpur Carmel Convent Higher Secondary School and a few other private education institutions have decided to keep schools closed on the day. The management of schools have sent messages to parents of students, informing them about the holiday on Monday.

