Bhopal: PM Reaches Dais In Open Jeep

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on reaching Jamboree ground, boarded an open jeep to reach the podium at BJP Karyakarta Mahakumbh on Monday. Along the way, he waved to greet the party workers who had come from far flung areas of the state.

BJP workers too waved to welcome the Prime Minister who was accompanied by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP president VD Sharma. The air was filled with slogans raised to welcome Modi who said he was overwhelmed by the response.

Women workers fete PM

Women BJP leaders felicitated Prime Minister Modi for ensuring clearance of Women Reservation Bill, which provides 33 per cent reservation to them in both the houses of Parliament. They thanked him for giving them their due right.

BJP will win two-third majority:CM

In his speech, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that BJP would form government with two-third majority in the state. BJP will sweep all the 29 Lok Sabha seats in general elections, he added.

He condemned Congress party for doing little to address poverty. “During BJP rule, 1.36 crore people came out of poverty. Previous Congress governments had made it a BIMARU state and it was BJP government that toiled hard to turn the fate of the state. Ladli Behana Yojana has brought a huge change in lives of women,” Chouhan added.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)