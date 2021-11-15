Bhopal: PM Modi opens redeveloped Rani Kamlapati railway station, says India is making record investments in modern infrastructures

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal, which was earlier known as Habibganj railway station.

The Prime Minister was in Bhopal on the occasion of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas', celebrated on the birth anniversary of the tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

While addressing the gathering he said India was not making record investments for the construction of modern infrastructure but also ensuring that projects were not delayed.

The Prime Minister said, "This historic railway station in Bhopal has not just been revamped but its pride has been enhanced by adding the name of Ginnaurgarh Queen. The pride of Gondwana has now been linked to the pride of Indian Railways."

"Today the country's first ISO certified as Rani Kamalapati Railway Station, the country's first PPP model based railway station has been dedicated to the nation. The facilities which were once available in the airport are now available in the railway station," the Prime Minister said.

He further said, "Today's India is not only making record investments for the construction of modern infrastructure, but it is also ensuring that projects are not delayed, there are no obstacles. PM Gatishakti National Master Plan started recently will help the country in fulfilling this resolution."

He further said that Indian Railways connects distances, culture, country's tourism.

"Indian Railways is not only a medium to connect distances, but it is also becoming an important medium to connect the country's culture, country's tourism and pilgrimage. For the first time after so many decades of independence, this potential of Indian Railways is being explored on such a large scale," the PM said.

Rani Kamlapati Railway Station is the first world-class model station in the country and has all the facilities that are available at international airports. It has been developed under a public-private partnership and built by a private company.

The total cost of the station project is around Rs 450 crore. To control the crowd, separate entry and exit gates are there.

Escalators and lifts have been installed at the station to reach the platform. A seating arrangement of 700 to 1,100 passengers has been made in the open concourse. For information about the movement of trains, display boards with different languages have been installed throughout the station.

The station will also boast of food courts, restaurants, air-conditioned waiting rooms, dormitory, VIP lounge. Around 160 CCTV cameras have also been installed at the station to keep round-the-clock surveillance.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 05:12 PM IST