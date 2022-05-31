Bhopal: PM Modi architect of New India, says CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan , BJP state president VD Sharma and others during a programme at BJP office in Bhopal on Tuesday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the architect of New India and also confluence (Triveni) of three great personalities- Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Talking to media persons at the state BJP office, Chouhan said during PM’s eight years tenure so far the nation achieved several milestones and the world’s outlook about India has completely changed.

The CM said, “Mahatma Gandhi made it a mass movement by connecting people to the freedom struggle. Modi is the first leader after him, who has made him a mass movement by connecting people with his campaigns. Whether it is a matter of protecting environment, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan or the campaign of single use polythene, all these are examples of this.”

The CM further said, “At the same time, Modi has integrated the country like Sardar Patel. By removing Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, it has been included in the mainstream of the country, then by eradicating terror from North-East states, a new chapter of development has been written.”

Chouhan said, “Under the leadership of Modi, the borders of the country have been secured and our forces are giving a befitting reply to Pakistan and China through operations like surgical strike, air strike and Galwan valley”.

The CM said that today at global level, the image of Modi is that of a recognised leader. We have given food to the world apart from vaccines and medicines. India is no longer a country whose corruption was discussed in the world, but now India is seen as a capable and self-respecting country.”

BJP state president VD Sharma said that the tenure of Modi for eight years has been fulfilling his resolve of service, good governance and welfare of the poor. In these eight years, Modi has not only changed the culture of politics, but has also set an example of good governance with complete transparency.

Sharma said, “A Prime Minister of the country used to say that we send one rupee, but only 15 paise reaches the public. Modi started the campaign to break this notion from Jan Dhan accounts and today we are proud that when Prime Minister sends Rs 21,000 crore of Kisan Samman Nidhi, then only the entire Rs 21,000 crore reaches the farmers'accounts.”