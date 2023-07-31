Bhopal: PM Mentions Shahdol’s Football Revolution In Mann Ki Baat Programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned Shahdol district’s Vicharpur village at the monthly radio programme, Mann ki Baat, on Sunday.

The Prime Minister during his visit on July 1 to Vicharpur, known as Mini Brazil, had met young and child footballers. Former national player and coach Raees Ahmed encouraged children to take up football.

At present, more than 1200 football clubs are running in Shahdol and surrounding villages. Football and sports ground facilities have been made available to the clubs by the administration.

During radio programme, PM Modi said drug addiction was common among youths in Vicharpur two decades back. Recognising the talent of the youths, Raees Ahmed started teaching them football with limited resources. Football became popular in a short time.

Now, an initiative called Football Kranti is underway in which sports training is given to youths. As a result, 40 national and state level players have emerged from Vicharpur.

During his visit to Shahdol on July 1, he talked to footballers and listened to their experiences. In Mann ki Baath programme, he also mentioned Pakaria village in Shahdol district where tribals have taken steps for water conservation.

He also mentioned the work of making pictorial stories based on Puranas in Ujjain. About 18 painters from all over the country who make paintings in Pahari style, Nathdwara style, Bundi style and Apabhransh style will display their works in Triveni Museum.

