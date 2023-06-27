Bhopal: PM Indicates Many Won’t Get Tickets; Dynasty Out Of Question

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given many indications to the state BJP leaders before the election. He said that many leaders would be deprived of tickets and that the party workers should not look up to a candidate but to the Lotus symbol.

His message was clear that many leaders might not get tickets this time and that the party would not follow submit to any dynasty. The way Modi dressed down the dynasts indicates that he will not allow members of any family at the time of ticket distribution.

There are many BJP leaders who want tickets for their children, but Modi has made it clear that it will not be easy for them to give tickets to their children.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s son Pratap Singh Tomar, former state party president Prabhat Jha’s son Tushmul Jha, former minister Gaurishanker Bisen’s daughter, former minister Jayant Malaiya’s son Siddharth Malaiya, legislator Malini Gaud’s son Eklavya Gaur are vying for tickets.

The children of many other leaders are in the queue. In the last election, BJP’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s son Akash Vijaivargiya was given ticket. Besides Vijaivargiya, no other leaders could give tickets to their children.

Read Also Indoreans Give A Grand Welcome As Vande Bharat Express Arrives