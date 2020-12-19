Bhopal: Play ‘Jallianwala Bagh Se’ showing the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru staged at Saheed Bhavan

BHOPAL: A play ‘Jallianwala Bagh Se’ depicting the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru in their struggle for freedom of India, was staged at Saheed Bhavan on Saturday.

The play not only introduces the personality of these freedom fighters but also highlights their bravery.

Scripted and directed by Dinesh Nair, the play was presented by more than 15 artists of Rang Madhyam Natya Sanstha, Bhopal. Shanu Nair as Balak Bhagat Singh, Kshitij Sharma as Bhagat Singh, Vikas Sharma as Sukhdev, Rajat Sharma as Rajguru and Aayushi Garve as Bharat Mata were in lead role. Mainul Ali designed colorful lights for the play.

“I felt freedom fighters very close to me since childhood. And the contribution of Sardar Bhagat Singh in the freedom struggle is unforgettable. And the play is our humble endeavor to motivate the contribution of the freedom fighters. And it may help to motivate the youth,” Nair said.

It was part of the sixth-day of a seven-day ongoing drama festival ‘Aadi Vidrohi’ focusing on martyrs of the freedom movement and mass awareness. Swaraj Sansthan Sanchanalay, Bhopal organised the festival. A play Gandhi,’ directed by Saurabh Anant of Vihan Drama Works, Bhopal will be staged on Sunday.