Bhopal: Play, dance drama on girls’ education, water conservation staged

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day event 'Aahwan’ ended with a play, dance drama and discussion sessions at Ravindra Bhawan in the city on Thursday evening. The Directorate of culture in association with UNICEF organised the event, based on social concerns.

Written by Ramvallabh Acharya and directed by Sindhu Dhaulpure, a play ‘Nirmal Nirmal Betiyaan’ depicts the importance of education of girls.

The play revolves around the protagonist Navya whose grandmother has a conservative mindset towards girls’ education. And she doesn’t want her granddaughter to study. But Navya completes education with the support of her parents and becomes a doctor. She changes the mindset of her grandmother by saving her life.

A dance drama “Nadi Main Tumhe Rukne Nahi Dunga,” written by Sudhir Azad and directed by Nupur and Ishita was based on water conservation and cleanliness. Umesh Tarkaswar directed its music.

Besides, the event began with discussion sessions. Education expert, UNICEF, MP, FA Jami spoke on ‘Continuity of Education and Child Development’ whereas WASH officers, UNICEF Narendra Singh Chauhan and Pooja Singh spoke on water conservation and social policy.

