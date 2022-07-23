Bhopal: Play Chandra Shekhar Azad staged

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Play, Chandra Shekhar Azad, was staged at Ravindra Convention Centre in the city on Saturday.

It was part of the inaugural day of two-day Yuva Mahapanchayat to mark 116th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad.

Directed by Shibha Chatterjee, the play highlights the life sketch of freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad from childhood to Alfred Park.

Written by Alok Chatterjee and Shyam Sundar Tripathi , it was presented by the artistes of Aahan, Shiksh-Sanskriti Evam Samaj Kalyan Samiti in 7 narrations and 24 scenes.

The child character of Azad was played by Om Prakash Upadhyay and the youth character by Saurabh Lodhi.

A tribal dance, Saila Gedi, was presented by 20 members of Jai Manas Nehru Yuva Mandal in Chhindwara district.