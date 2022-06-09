Bhopal: ‘Planned efforts made to undermine Birsa's contribution’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Planned attempts were made to undermine Birsa Munda's contribution, hence Birsa did not get the place he deserved in pages of history, Dr Anand Vardhan said. He was addressing a seminar on 'Dharmayudha Birsa', according to information on Thursday.

The seminar was organised by Tribal Lok Kala and Boli Vikas Academy, Bhopal in the monthly series of likhandra symposium, in which the keynote speaker Dr Anand Vardhan, assistant professor, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Delhi presented his statement on the topic.

Dr Anand Vardhan in his address said that Birsa Munda was committed to his traditions since childhood, he contributed towards both nationalism and religion. We have a glorious tradition of tribal heroes. In this tradition Birsa is the best hero.

Tradition had a deep influence inside Birsa. He opposed colonialism judiciously. Birsa could not be a slave to any education system. He understood the importance of meditation, he added.

He further said that Birsa was a strong advocate of non-violence and a divine idol of self-respect. He always accepted the path of Sanatana and sacrificed everything in the national religion.