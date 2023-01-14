Bhopal: Plaints against minister Govind Singh Rajput

Kamal Nath | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath on Friday instituted a seven-member committee to investigate the financial and land-related irregularities alleged to have been committed by revenue and transport minister Govind Singh Rajput. Recently, several cases came to fore against the minister. The first issue came in which the minister’s brother-in-law gifted 50-acre land worth crores of rupees to the minister.

Recently, a son of a landowner alleged that the minister acquired his land, and his father was missing since then. It was also alleged that the minister was involved in atrocities committed against Congress leaders in Sagar district. The seven-member committee is headed by state Congress vice-president and advocate Sajid Ali. The other members are MLA Harsh Yadav, working president Surendra Choudhary, MLA Tarwar Lodhi, general secretary Prabhu Singh Thakur, candidate of Congress from Surkhi assembly Parul Sahu and Rajkumar Pachori. The members will visit Sagar and will prepare report of the irregularities. The report will be submitted to Nath for further action.