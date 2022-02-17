Bhopal: Placement drive at Global Skills Park on Feb 21, 22

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A placement drive is going to be organised at the Global Skills Park City Campus in Govindpura on February 21 and 22, said the officials from department of technical education on Thursday.

The representatives of JSW Limited Company from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates will interview the candidates for the post of mechanical trainee in the company.

Youths in the age group of 19 to 24 will be eligible for the hiring. They need to have a degree from an ITI in fitter, turner or machinist trade.

The recruitment drive will begin at 9.30 am. The selected candidates will be hired at a fixed CTC of Rs 36,000 per month.

