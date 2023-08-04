Bhopal: Piyush Babele To Get Pt Nehru Shikhar Samman

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Bal Sahitya Academy will confer national-level ‘Pandit Nehru Shikhar Samman’ to former Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s media adviser and senior journalist Piyush Babele for his book ‘Nehru Myth and Truth’.

Academy President Ikram Rajasthani said that keeping in mind the values and thoughts of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Babele will be honoured on the basis of literature written to inspire, educate and dedicate the youth, especially the adolescent generation to the nation.

The president said that Rs 1 lakh will be given to Babele along with certificate and memento on behalf of the Academy. It will confer the honour at a felicitation ceremony to be held in Jaipur later this month.

