Bhopal: ‘Pipeline to be laid from Narmada for irrigation’

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday by laying a pipeline from river Narmada, arrangements would be made to provide water for irrigation up to farmers' fields. For this, Rs 102 crore irrigation scheme has been approved by the government.

Farmers who have two-and-a-half hectares of land will benefit under this scheme. Especially those farmers who are not getting water from Warna canal will be given priority, said Chouhan.

CM was addressing the Mukhya Mantri Jan Seva camp at Village Panchayat Gadar of Budhni block in Sehore district.

CM informed the villagers who came to the camp about the schemes of the central and state Governments.

He said Jan Seva camps were being organised to benefit the eligible persons under these schemes. Villagers should be aware and take advantage of the schemes.

He directed the officers that no eligible person should be deprived of the benefits of the government's scheme. Door-to-door survey should also be done for this.

Speech and hearing impaired Ranjit Chouhan apprised CM about his problem in the camp. On this, the CM directed the officials to provide benefits to the beneficiary at the earliest.

The CM directed the officials to take prompt action on the applications received in the camp.

The collector apprised the CM of the action taken so far in the Mukhya Mantri Jan Seva campaign. CM inaugurated the camp with Kanya Pujan. He also distributed benefits and sanction letters under various schemes.