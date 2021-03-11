Bhopal: Pictures of the exhibits of IGRMS to be displayed in Museum Biennale 2021

BHOPAL: Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal is going to exhibit its collection in Museum Biennale 2021.
The country's first Museum Biennale to be held at Bihar Museum, Patna from March 22-28 to mark Bihar Diwas.
The collection or exhibits include Rahi: marriage palanquin, Deeparani: An attractive lamp made of bell metal, Ranimala: Necklace of Naga Mukhiya's wife, Mashwasi and Banjara: Paintings of the Dev Gond Tribe, Banam: the stringed instrument of the Santhal community, Anga Chair: Chair made from wood of village head, Sita swayamvar painting and kohwar, created on canvas, Madame Adam Penu: Carving of a woman dancing on a wooden panel, The Devnarayan saga Kavad: A moving temple depicting the legend of Devnarayan on a wooden panel, Patra: wooden box, Nagara: an instrument Sepa: fishing nets, Perak Nalan: The head ornament of Ladakhi women.bhopal
Due to Covid, this biennale will be used in both physical and digital forms. Besides IGRMS, around 12 museums in the country will present their collection stories through their exhibitions.
Besides exhibitions, there will be a two-day virtual conference on March 23 and 24. In the conference physical and digital experience will be discussed on the future of the Museum. Director of IGRMS, Bhopal Praveen Kumar Mishra will also participate in this conference.
Mishra says that through this Biennale people will be able to see the unique collection of many museums and understand the historical stories hidden in them. The experience of the Audi Guided Tour will be interesting for existing visitors at the museum, he adds.
