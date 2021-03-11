Bhopal: Pictures of the exhibits of IGRMS to be displayed in Museum Biennale 2021

Due to Covid, this biennale will be used in both physical and digital forms. Besides IGRMS, around 12 museums in the country will present their collection stories through their exhibitions.

Besides exhibitions, there will be a two-day virtual conference on March 23 and 24. In the conference physical and digital experience will be discussed on the future of the Museum. Director of IGRMS, Bhopal Praveen Kumar Mishra will also participate in this conference.

Mishra says that through this Biennale people will be able to see the unique collection of many museums and understand the historical stories hidden in them. The experience of the Audi Guided Tour will be interesting for existing visitors at the museum, he adds.