 Bhopal: Pickpocket held, 20 mobile phones seized
Additional deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that Mahesh Singh had complained that his mobile phone was stolen from a vegetable market in Bhopal on April 18

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 02:00 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal crime branch police have arrested a 27-year-old pickpocket who stole mobile phones in vegetable markets of the city, officials said. Officials added that the accused used to make away with people's mobile phones in Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Vidisha, Jabalpur and Raisen districts and would sell them in West Bengal at low price.

The officials swung into action, who received a tip-off on Monday about a suspicious man in a bid to sell several cell phones neat Rajput dhaba of Bhopal. The team rushed to the spot and nabbed the suspect, who identified himself as Avinash Singh (27). When the documents of the cell phone possessed by him were sought, he failed to produce them, following which he was taken into custody.

