Bhopal: Physics Wallah, Mithesh Rathi Classes Among 5 Coaching Institutes Sealed; Inspection After Delhi's Rau Academy Case (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Atleast five coaching centres conducting classes in the basement have been sealed during an inspection in Bhopal on Tuesday. The inspection comes in line with the CM Mohan Yadav's order after three IAS aspirants died in a water-logged coaching centre in Delhi.

Officials, on Tuesday morning, reached the education hub of Bhopal-- MP Nagar, and sealed five coaching institutes citing lack of safety measures. The list includes some of the famous centres, like Mithesh Rathi Coaching Classes, Physics Wallah.

Following coaching classes have been sealed:

Neet Mentor

Aurous

Mithesh Rathi

Kautilya

Physics Wallah

According to reports, the Kautilya Academy in MP Nagar Zone-2, Bhopal, has been sealed, along with the Arous Academy located nearby. The basement, where classes are conducted, was closed in the presence of police. The district administration team is also inspecting other coaching centers in MP Nagar.

Ashutosh Sharma, SDM of MP Nagar, oversaw the operation. He reported that while the basement was not in use at the time of the inspection, it was sealed to prevent future use. Classes were still being held in the upper part of the building. The administration will take similar actions if other coaching centers are found to be using basements for classes.

Following the Delhi incident, Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh instructed all SDMs to inspect coaching centers in their areas to ensure they are not operating in basements.

The Delhi tragedy occurred on Saturday when heavy rain caused flooding in the basement of the RAU IAS Coaching Center in Old Rajendra Nagar, leading to the deaths of three students. The NDRF team recovered the bodies and rescued 14 other students.