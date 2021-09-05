Bhopal: Physician Dr NP Mishra passes away at 90 after prolonged illness

BHOPAL: Well-known physician and medical teacher Dr NP Mishra passed away on Teacher’s Day in Bhopal. Dr Mishra, 90, breathed his last at his residence in Civil Lines on Sunday after prolonged illness. Last rites were performed at Bhadbhada crematorium by his sons Manoj Mishra and Sunil Mishra.

According to information, Dr Mishra woke up at 5.30 am, which was his routine, and took medicines. He was sitting in a chair, when family members spotted that he became motionless. He was taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead. Dr Mishra, who studied at Gandhi Medical College (GMC), retired as the dean of GMC. He also served as medicine department head. He has authored a book - Progress and Cardiology.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed condolences on his demise. “He was a doctor, excellent teacher and able administrator,” Chouhan added. State medical minister Vishwas Sarang said, “ It is my personal loss.”

United Doctor Federation general secretary Dr Lalit Shrivastava said Dr Mishra’s demise is a loss for medical fraternity as he was “grandsire of medical fraternity.” In 1992, Indian Medical Council had conferred Dr BC Roy award on Dr Mishra. In 1995, he received Gifted Teacher Award. Dr Mishra played an active role during gas tragedy.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 06:24 PM IST