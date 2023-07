Bhopal: Phulwari 2023’ 14 Kathak Dancers Present Narmada Stuti | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 14 kathak dancers presented Narmada Stuti, which enchanted the audience at Shaheed Bhawan in the city on Sunday evening. The dance performance was part of an event Phulwari 2023 organised by Natraj Kathak Kala Akademi, Bhopal.

They began with Shiv Vandna. It was in raga Mishra Shankara in ek taal. It was followed by kathak. The artistes also presented bandish, Jai Mahesh Jata Jute’, which earned huge round of applause from music lovers.