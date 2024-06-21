 Bhopal: PHQ to equip its 5000 personnel with anti-riots gears
Bhopal: PHQ to equip its 5000 personnel with anti-riots gears

In the state, there are around 1.26 lakh police personnel, of them 9,000 are women. State government gives 33% reservation in recruitment to women.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 21, 2024, 01:18 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To combat rioters and protesters, the police headquarters is procuring anti-riot gear for its 5000 police personnel, including 1000 female cops. The participation of women in demonstrations against the administration and government is increasing day by day in the state, and to handle them, female cops are also being deployed.

In normal practice, policemen are deployed to maintain law and order, and many times they have to face aggressive protesters and stone-pelters who resort to vandalism and arson. While controlling these aggressive protesters and mobs, the police need to have proper gear to protect themselves from any kind of violence.

However, currently, the police do not have adequate 'full body protection' gear and other devices to use while controlling aggressive mobs. Now, the PHQ is ordering helmets, full body protection gear, polycarbonate shields, and polycarbonate sticks to deal with rioters. This gear will be sent to the districts to be used by police to maintain law and order.

A few districts of Malwa-Nimar are communally sensitive, and the police need special gear to deal with rioters and protesters.

