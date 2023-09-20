Bhopal: PHQ Sends Proposal For Two New Posts Of DG

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police headquarters has sent a proposal for creating two new DG-level posts. At present, 12 DG-level posts have been approved in the state, and once these posts are sanctioned, the number will go up to 14.

There is a proposal to promote two IPS officers Ashok Awasthi and Vijay Kataria to the post of DG. If the government approves the proposal, both these officers will be elevated to the post of special DG.

The 1990-batch IPS officers have been promoted to the post of DG in most of the states. Although a departmental promotion committee was held, yet these two officers did not get promotion, since posts were not sanctioned.

If the number of DG-level posts is increased, those who are on seniority list will get the benefit.

