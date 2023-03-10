e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Phag Utsav begins with Bhojpuri, Awadhi, Bundeli, Malwi songs

Bhopal: Phag Utsav begins with Bhojpuri, Awadhi, Bundeli, Malwi songs

The first day of the event started with Bundeli Phag songs presented by Rishi Vishwakarma and troupe from Sagar.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 10:45 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day Phag Utsav began with Bhojpuri, Awadhi, Bundeli and Malwi Phag songs and dance at Tribal Museum on Friday evening. Janjatiya Lok Kala Evam Boli Vikas Akademi organised the event to mark Holi festival.

The first day of the event started with Bundeli Phag songs presented by Rishi Vishwakarma and troupe from Sagar. It was followed by Bhojpuri and Awadhi Phag songs, presented by Neetu Kumari Nutan and troupe from Patna, which enchanted the audience.

Pratibha Raghuvanshi and his troupe from Ujjain presented Malwi Holi songs, which earned huge round of applauses from the audience. She also presented a dance. Bagheli Phag songs, Holi and Mayur dance will be presented on Saturday evening.

Read Also
Bhopal: 28-year-old property dealer shot dead, accused on the run
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Phag Utsav begins with Bhojpuri, Awadhi, Bundeli, Malwi songs

Bhopal: Phag Utsav begins with Bhojpuri, Awadhi, Bundeli, Malwi songs

Bhopal: Medical students, civil service aspirants down with anxiety, sleepiness, drowsiness

Bhopal: Medical students, civil service aspirants down with anxiety, sleepiness, drowsiness

Madhya Pradesh: Youth held for murdering 75-year-old woman in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Youth held for murdering 75-year-old woman in Narmadapuram

Bhopal:Percentage of debt has declined in comparison to GSDP, says Chief Minister Shivraj Singh...

Bhopal:Percentage of debt has declined in comparison to GSDP, says Chief Minister Shivraj Singh...

Bhopal: Jyotiraditya Scindia has become close to Sangh, BJP leaders in 3 years

Bhopal: Jyotiraditya Scindia has become close to Sangh, BJP leaders in 3 years