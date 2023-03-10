Bhopal: Phag Utsav begins with Bhojpuri, Awadhi, Bundeli, Malwi songs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day Phag Utsav began with Bhojpuri, Awadhi, Bundeli and Malwi Phag songs and dance at Tribal Museum on Friday evening. Janjatiya Lok Kala Evam Boli Vikas Akademi organised the event to mark Holi festival.

The first day of the event started with Bundeli Phag songs presented by Rishi Vishwakarma and troupe from Sagar. It was followed by Bhojpuri and Awadhi Phag songs, presented by Neetu Kumari Nutan and troupe from Patna, which enchanted the audience.

Pratibha Raghuvanshi and his troupe from Ujjain presented Malwi Holi songs, which earned huge round of applauses from the audience. She also presented a dance. Bagheli Phag songs, Holi and Mayur dance will be presented on Saturday evening.