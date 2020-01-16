Bhopal: PGCIL & RUMSL sign PMC for solar parks

BHOPAL: Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) and Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Ltd (RUMSL) signed a project management contract (PMC) in Bhopal on Thursday.

The agreement was signed by Rajeev Ranjan Meena, chief executive officer, RUMSL & managing director MPUVN and T.C. Sharma, executive director PGCIL.

RUMSL is a JV company of MP urja vikas nigam and solar energy corporation India. RUMSL has successfully executed 250 MW and 750 MW solar project in district Mandsaur and Rewa respectively.

In the programme minister for new and renewable energy department Harsh Yadav was also present.

He congratulated the officers of RUMSL for achieving this milestone and showed confidence that RUMSL will create history in the Agar Shajapur Neemuch project as well.

RUMSL has been authorised by ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) to develop 550 MW Agar Solar Park, 500 MW Neemuch Solar Park, and 450 MW Shajapur Solar Park.

RUMSL will develop internal evacuation infrastructure for the solar parks for power evacuation. PGCIL, India’s largest transmission utility, will provide their PMC support to RUMSL for the successful execution of the solar parks.

Principal secretary of new and renewable energy department, Manu Srivastava, said that signing of the PMC agreement for 1500 MW upcoming solar parks in Agar, Shajapur and Neemuch is an essential step towards fulfilling Chief Minister’s mission to make Madhya Pradesh a leader amongst the RE rich state in nation and to conserve environment.

World Bank is providing a loan of US$100 million through IREDA for financing infrastructure of Solar Parks in India. The first solar parks in the country to be supported under the World Bank Funding Scheme have been 750 MW Rewa Ultra-Mega Solar Park and 250 MW Mandsaur Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh.