Bhopal: Petty Criminals Take To Cybercrimes To Make A Quick Buck

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Petty criminals in the city engaged in chain-snatching, pick-pocketing and purse snatching, have taken to cybercrimes to make a quick buck. While the news is relieving for the people travelling or visiting public places, it is an alert to raise their guard in battling new modus operandi being adopted by criminals. According to the senior officials of the cyber crime cell, the revelation was made by several criminals nabbed from the city in cases pertaining to cyber crimes.

Assistant Commissioner of police (Cyber cell), Sujeet Tiwari, said that the city cyber wing had laid their hands on a total of 213 cyber crooks in 2023. Of them, 95 were arrested from the city itself, who had been recruited by the cybercrime gangs based in other states. This underscores that 44% of the cyber crooks duping the city residents belonged to Bhopal itself.

During the time when they were interrogated, they said they veered towards cybercrimes as the people of the city had turned circumspect regarding incidents such as chain-snatching, purse snatching and pick-pocketing.

They added that with the growing trend of jeans, pick-pocketing had turned into a difficult affair and the person wearing them immediately realises as soon as the pick-pocketing attempt is executed. Crowds in the public modes of transport was another issue, due to which the accused had to give up on pick-pocketing.