Bhopal: PESA Act to be implemented in President Droupadi Murmu’s presence

HomeBhopalBhopal: PESA Act to be implemented in President Droupadi Murmu’s presence

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that it was a matter of pride for Madhya Pradesh that Tribal Pride Day function would be organised in Shahdol on November 15.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 10:18 PM IST
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Shahdol district on Sunday |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that it was a matter of pride for Madhya Pradesh that the state level programme of Tribal Pride Day would be organised in Shahdol on November 15 in presence of President Droupadi Murmu.

PESA Act will also be officially implemented on the day. He said that the development of the state with social harmony was government’s priority.

He was talking to reporters in Guruwahi in Umaria district after reviewing the preparations for Tribal Pride Day in Lalpur village in Shahdol district on Sunday. He also interacted with the children. When he was going from Guruwahi to Bandhavgarh, the students of Kasturba Gandhi Hostel met and welcomed him. He blessed the girl students and inquired about their education.

